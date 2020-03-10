Rain and snow return this week

Scattered showers and a rain/snow mix return to the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday potentially causing slick conditions for Wednesday morning.

A quick-moving weather system will bring rain and a wintry mix late Tuesday night. Temperatures will stay above freezing until early Wednesday morning limiting the chances for accumulating snowfall. Temperatures are expected to drop to around or below freezing by midnight Wednesday morning changing the precipitation type to more of a wintry mix.

The weather-maker should be in and out of the area before the Wednesday morning commute. Most of the precipitation will fall from 8 pm Tuesday until 3 am Wednesday morning. Some roads could be slick early Wednesday morning depending on our air temperatures.

Clouds will slowly clear through the daytime hours Wednesday with highs warming into the middle 40s with partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Another round of wet weather will be on the way late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Rainfall accumulations could reach near a tenth of an inch in some isolated areas.

Temperatures drop into the middle 30s for highs Friday and Saturday with a chance for a light rain/snow mix Saturday into Sunday. The active weather pattern will continue into next week with several chances for rain and snow.

Nick