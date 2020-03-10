RCTC Basketball Receives Honors Ahead of National Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- RCTC continues to haul in awards ahead of this week's National Tournament here in Rochester.

Forward Kong Kong was named to the All-Region XIII team after averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Also, head coach Brian LaPlante was named the Region XIII Coach of the Year.

The Jackets have been on a remarkable run the second half of the season, winning 13 straight games to earn the four-seed in the National Tournament.

"It's just a really great type of year because last year we were in a situation where we didn't get the chance to come and play in the playoffs," said Kong at practice on Friday. "Everybody is really happy and we're really focused on just trying to get a win each and every day."

"Confidence is based on what you do everyday," LaPlante said. "Do you have a good practice? That should make you confident. You don't get confident in a game if you haven't had good things lead up to that, so I think that's a big piece."

The Jackets will play in the National Quarterfinals on Thursday at the Regional Sports Center against either 5-seed Richland (TX) or 12-seed Rhode Island.