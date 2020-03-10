Rochester organizations that serve individuals with disabilities share concerns, preparations for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)--- Two Rochester organizations that serve people with disabilities are figuring out the best ways to prevent COVID-19 from infecting their participants.

Bear Creek Services is a nonprofit that provides resources for people with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Executive Director Linda Driessen said she is highly concerned for her participants.

"I serve a really vulnerable population. I can tell you I have at least a dozen people maybe more who today, if they got this illness based on what I know would probably die," Driessen said.

Bear Creek works directly in individual and group homes for its participants.

"That's a scary place for me to be to know that I could lose 15 people, who we really care about because they already have upper respiratory challenges, asthma or people who have down syndrome are already compromised because of the fact that they have down syndrome," Driessen said.

It's not just the people her organization serves, there's also concern about staff members. Bear Creek and others often have difficulties filling specialized positions.

"We don't have just a whole lot of people who can come in and fill in, and were also a very highly regulated field so individuals have to be trained on who they're working with," Driessen said.

If several staffers or participants get infected with coronavirus the plan is to quarantine at the Bear Creek offices.

"Were talking about this becoming like maybe our infirmary and we'll get some cots and things for in here," Driessen said.

Possibilities is another organization that provides activities for individuals with disabilities in southeast Minnesota. Development Director Susan Mackert, said her organization also has a plan if COVID-19 cases show up in the region.

"We take our individuals out on field trips all the time and we get them out into the community. So in this photo, they're out they're having a great time they're out on the lake. If there's a situation Where we determine that Olmsted County has more of a spread than we like of the illness we won't do that," Mackert said.

Both organizations also said they're stepping up sanitation efforts.