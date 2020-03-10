Sunshine and rain today with a few more unsettled days ahead

High pressure has settled, momentarily bringing bright, quiet weather to start our Tuesday. Temperatures will warm from seasonably chilly levels early in the day to the lower 40s later today as sunshine and a light breeze that will turn to the south in the midday hours work to pull in some decent warmth. Clouds will thicken in the afternoon as a fast-moving storm system from the west approaches. Light rain showers will be possible mainly after 4:00 this afternoon and for much of the evening. A transition to light snow will be possible late in the evening with a coating of minor accumulation of a quarter-inch or less possible mainly along and north of I-90, especially on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

Wednesday looks pleasant once again thanks to another area of high pressure that will nudge its way in from the northwest, bringing sunshine and light winds for the midweek. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s for the afternoon which is several degrees above the seasonal average.

Warmer air will work its way in for Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance for some light rain Thursday morning. Rain will taper off in the early to mid-afternoon Thursday with gusty west winds later in the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 40s.

Cooler air will blow in on brisk northwest winds Friday, and even though it looks like a fairly bright and sunny day, high temperatures will only be in the seasonably chilly upper 30s.

The cooler air will hang around for the weekend with a slight chance of rain and snow showers Saturday and Saturday night, but no accumulation is expected at this point. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s in the area for Saturday afternoon with lower 40s in store for Sunday as a little sunshine looks to break through the clouds during the afternoon.