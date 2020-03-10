The Latest: Joe Biden celebrates ‘another good night’

DETROIT (AP) -- Joe Biden is celebrating victories in Democratic presidential primaries in Mississippi, Missouri and especially the general election battleground of Michigan.

During an appearance near his Philadelphia campaign headquarters, the former vice president called Tuesday's vote "another good night" and "a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House."

In a subdued tone, Biden reached out to supporters of struggling rival Bernie Sanders, thanking the Vermont senator and his following "for their tireless energy and their passion" and their common goal: to "beat Donald Trump."

Biden reminded his supporters -- and a national television audience -- of the former rivals who have endorsed him, more recently California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, saying: "We're bringing this party together. That's what we have to do."

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang is also backing Biden, saying it's time for Democrats to rally around the former vice president and get ready for the general election.

Yang said on CNN that he sees Biden as the best-positioned candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November, saying Democrats need to "come together as a party, starting tonight."

A supporter of Bernie Sanders in 2016, Yang said the Vermont senator inspired his own presidential run, which Yang ended in February before signing on as a CNN political commentator.

Yang said he believes the progressive ideas expressed by candidates like Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and himself "will have a voice in the Biden administration to start solving these problems.