Three Potential D1 Players to Play in Section 1AA Championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The players are ready to play, and the fans are ready to watch -- that's because three potential Division 1 players will be on the court Thursday night between Tschetter and the King brothers.

We'll start with Caledonia senior Noah King -- he's a 6-1 bullish point guard that broke the Warriors' all-time scoring record this season, breaking older brother Owen's all-time record of 2,437 points.

He can shoot the lights out of the gym, and has range well beyond the high school 3-point line, but is strong enough to take the ball into the paint and score among the trees.

Meanwhile, younger brother Eli is one of the most naturally gifted athletes in all of Minnesota. Eli has the ability to change the momentum of a game in an instant with his ability to play above the rim. He has turned heads around the state this year with his jaw-dropping athleticism, and ability to do things no one else on the court even dreams of.

Stewartville boasts Will Tschetter, a 6-8 forward, that can score from all three levels of the court. He has the footwork of a player 8 inches shorter, and the shooting touch to go on a 9-nothing run all by himself.

Plain and simple -- there is going to be a lot talent on basketball court on Thursday night, and it will be more than worth the price of admission.

"I think it's crazy just Section 1AA in general. It's nuts, and it's super fun to play against those kind of players," Tschetter said. "The Kings are really good guys, too, so that makes it all even more fun."

"I think that shows the level of basketball in Southeast Minnesota. If you look at the QRF, we have by far the best section in Class AA," said Tigers head coach Adam Girtman. "I'd like to see some of our top teams go up against the 3A and 4A teams. I think they'd be pretty successful as well."

Tip off in the Section 1AA title game is Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Arena.