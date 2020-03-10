Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
4A Section 3=
Semifinal=
Eastview 85, Apple Valley 53
Lakeville North 65, Rosemount 53
4A Section 5=
semifinal=
Park Center 60, Mounds View 39
Spring Lake Park 80, Champlin Park 59
2A Section 4=
Semifinal=
Concordia Academy 80, Twin Cities Academy 55
Cristo Rey Jesuit 66, St. Croix Prep 61
1A Section 4=
Semifinal=
Christ’s Household of Faith 72, Hope Academy 32
Legacy Christian 58, Trinity 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/