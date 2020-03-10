 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:09 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

4A Section 3=

Semifinal=

Eastview 85, Apple Valley 53

Lakeville North 65, Rosemount 53

4A Section 5=

semifinal=

Park Center 60, Mounds View 39

Spring Lake Park 80, Champlin Park 59

2A Section 4=

Semifinal=

Concordia Academy 80, Twin Cities Academy 55

Cristo Rey Jesuit 66, St. Croix Prep 61

1A Section 4=

Semifinal=

Christ’s Household of Faith 72, Hope Academy 32

Legacy Christian 58, Trinity 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content