A cow is on the loose and wanted by police in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) -- A cow is on the loose in Florida. Not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Wednesday the animal has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County. Somehow it has eluded capture since late January.

For several months a loose cow has been seen wandering in the area of Sheridan & I-75. It has evaded capture by both our officers & assisting cow herders since January. If you know the owner of this cow, or if you know its whereabouts, contact the PPPD at 954-431-2200. 🐄 pic.twitter.com/S4QrBYYeIa — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 11, 2020

The police department put out a tweet: "Wanted: Unknown Cow. Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools."

Police also say the cow is guilty of "MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police."