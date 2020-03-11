BREAKING: President Trump announces European travel suspension

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Trump says the United States will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding UK, starting Friday for 30 days amid virus outbreak.

Trump made the announcement Wednesday in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying U.S. clusters were "seeded" by European travelers.

Trump says the U.S. will monitor the situation to determine if travel can be reopened earlier.

Trump says "we are marshalling the full power" of the government and private sector to protect the American people.

The number of confirmed cases of the infection tops 1,000 in the U.S. and the World Health Organization has declared the global crisis is now a pandemic.