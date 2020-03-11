Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Olmsted County

(KTTC) -- Health officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Olmsted County.

According to an announcement from Olmsted County Public Health Services, there will be a news conference on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Olmsted County Board Chambers.

According to the announcement, Graham Briggs, Director of Olmsted County Public Health Services will announce the first COVID-19 case in an Olmsted County resident at the news conference.

