Jury selection underway in Rochester man’s murder trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Jury selection is underway for the murder trial of 55 year-old Glenn Johnson. He's charged with two counts of 1st degree premeditated murder for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day stabbings of 56-year old Philip Hicks and 47- year old Eric Flemming.

Court records say the men all lived in the Salvation Army Castleview apartments.

On the evening of March 17, 2018, Rochester Police responded to a harassment call from one of the victims claiming Johnson was bothering him. Police talked to the men and they agreed to stay away from each other.

Less than an hour later, a 911 call came in reporting the stabbings at Castleview.

Court records claim Johnson stabbed Hicks and Flemming and despite life saving measures, the men were pronounced dead shortly after.

The criminal complaint said Johnson told police the victims “asked for what they got. After the murders happened, witnesses heard Johnson 'giggling.'”

Jury selection is expected to be completed Thursday and opening statements could come as soon as Friday.