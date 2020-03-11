Keep the umbrella handy Thursday

Another round of scattered showers and even flurries are possible on Thursday morning and afternoon. A cold front will be moving through SE Minnesota and NE Iowa bringing that chance for rain and breezy conditions the area.

The best chance for rain will be between 4-8 a.m Thursday morning. Accumulations are expected to be minor. Less than a tenth of an inch is likely.

Showers will linger into the late morning and early afternoon until the frontal boundary passes through. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest Thursday afternoon and gust near 25-30 mph.

Temperatures will be a little up and down the next several days. Highs will be in the middle 30s Friday and Saturday before returning to the 40s on Sunday. Another round of wintry weather could impact the area early next week. We'll have more updates on that round through the week.

Nick