LOOKING CLOSER: Unpacking the beef concerning hog farms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - A documentary citing the controversy of hog farms is coming to Rochester. "Right To Harm" tells the stories of Americans whose lives have been affected by industrialized livestock productions.

One such area is Dodge County.

"There are areas that are worse than that but we're basically surrounded," said concerned citizen Brad Trom.

Surrounded by tens of thousands of hogs. Dodge County Concerned Citizens is a grassroots organization that is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of factory farms.

"Especially up in the northern part up by Berne," Trom said. "They call that 'Cancer Road' because so many people's wells have been contaminated. They haven't used their drinking water for years."

The American Public Health Asociation calls for a moratorium or temporary prohibition on new and expanding factory farms, known as concentrated animal feeding operations or CAFOs.

"They should stop and take a look at this before they keep on building," said Trom, who grew up on a crop farm near Blooming Prairie. "Until they get a handle on these health issues that are affecting people."

While citizens are concerned about the dangers of the manure, pesticides and fertilizer used in pork production, the farmers say they strive to be sustainable.

"We make sure that when we're spreading manure or these type of things, that it will go directly into the soil so there is no runoff," said Schafer Farms bookkeeper Maddie Hockanson.

Pork farms have developed sustainable new practices such as manure management systems, cover crops and catch ponds to do this.

"We don't want to pollute our water. We don't want to pollute our air or do anything to our soil because that's how we produce," said Hockanson, who grew up on the same farm she works at now.

They also have regulations to follow. Schafer Farms is a seven-generation family farm committed to the stewardship of the environment.

"It means that we're working hard every day to improve, grow and change," Hockanson said. "When we know better, then we do better."

Yet Dodge County Concerned Citizens don't beleive this is working.

"They really need to do on-site air monitoring on these hog sites because we know the levels are extremely high," said Trom.

"It's about taking care of the environment that we're in, taking care animals that we're raising and making sure the people we're surrounded by are healthy," concludes Hockanson.

Pork producers have reduced their carbon footprint since 1960 by using less land, energy and water according to studies by the University of Arkansas. Pork organizations also point to the low percentage of total greenhouse gasses coming from pork production,just under half a percent.

For more information on the Gray Duck Coffeehouse and Theater and tickets to see the "Right To Harm" documentary, visit their website here.