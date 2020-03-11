NBA suspends season after player tests positive for virus

(AP) -- The NBA became the first major American sports league to suspend play because of the coronavirus pandemic, raising questions about the future of college basketball's March Madness and other pro sports.

It looked as if the NBA might be moving toward playing in empty arenas before it announced that a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus and it had decided stop playing.

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced earlier in the day that only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend the upcoming NCAA basketball tournaments, draining the signature school spirit from one of the biggest events on the sports calendar.

Baseball's Mariners say they will move their games out of Seattle for all of March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.