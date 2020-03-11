Parents of deceased former police informant press lawmakers for change

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Klaus family of Oronoco is pushing for a new state law that would add protections for confidential police informants.

Matthew Klaus was just 32, and worked as a confidential informant for the Rochester Police Department. He'd buy drugs from dealers, turn the drugs over to police, who'd then arrest the dealers.

"Matthew died March 30th, of last year. I found him in his home. He had died of a heroin overdose," said Matthew's father John Klaus.

John and Denise also said Matthew had been battling addiction and had been sober for 14 months. The heroin Matthew overdosed on was laced with fentanyl.

The parents were surprised at the time to learn Matthew was a police informant, finding out he held the position from a news story. They were also surprised to find out he reached out to detectives to become an informant.

"One of the things that we found was a piece of paper that Matthew had to sign at the time that he was acting as an informant. Which basically signed all his rights away and said the police were not responsible for anything that happened to him while he was acting as an informant, and that just seemed wrong," said Denise.

The family is now pushing for a new law that provides better support for informants.

"Having something simple like having an emergency contact number, so that parents family can be notified if something happens, and there should be a whole team of people that decide what goes into the documents that they use. There should be a mental health counselor, a substance abuse counselor, the police all working together to figure out the best way an officer should be trained to work with an informant," said Denise

They've gone to St. Paul in an effort to see change happen, testifying before lawmakers on March 5th.

"There needs to need to be work done to protect addicts in recovery or not when being used as confidential informants," John said.

Senator David Senjem, (R) Rochester, and Representative Duane Quam, (R) Byron, co-authored a bill with the changes the Klaus family wants to see. Quam and says The Minnesota Peace Officers and Standard Training (POST) board could make changes even if the bill doesn't pass.

"Because this bill is made for the POST board to do something. Just having the hearing and communicating with those in the process, there's a high likelyhood that this will be addressed by the post-board even if it's not this session signed into law."

While they wait for progress the Klaus family continues to keep Matthew's memory alive.

"He liked backpacking, he liked woodworking. It's not quite clear why he relapsed. He was honest with us that he had relapsed, he was worried about it. He had some plans, this was one of his plans working as a confidential police informant, but fate took its course," John said.

"I want people to know the face of an informant isn't what you might think. It can be your next-door neighbor, co-worker, your child," Denise said.

The Klaus family said as Matthew was able to help officers get multiple dealers off the streets. They understand why officers use former users but hope this bill pushes for better guidelines.

States like Florida and North Dakota already have laws that protect confidential informants.