QUARANTINED: KTTC speaks with Rochester resident awaiting coronavirus test

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Earlier Wednesday, public health officials announced the first positive test of COVID-19 in Olmsted County. KTTC later reported that the patient was treated at the Mayo Clinic. With the announcement today, also comes those who are in self-quarantine at the direction of their doctors.

Rochester resident Jenny Bradt started her 14 day quarantine Monday after speaking with her doctor. She went on a Royal Princess cruise which left on February 29th and docked in San Francisco on March 7th. After spending two days in California with family, she returned home.

Bradt said, "Saturday when we got off I started having a sore throat pretty bad and then that's turned into a cough. Then the congestion and cold symptoms started. I didn't have a fever until today."

After she got home, she called her doctor to see if she could get tested. "They asked for my symptoms...I can't tell if this is a cold or something worse. They said because I was just on a cruise ship in San Francisco, they just wanted to make sure and not to go to work for 14 days. [They also said] when I get tested they'll talk to me a little bit more."

Her doctor said they were "going to being testing [Wednesday]" but she has not yet received a call back yet about when she will actually be tested.

A friend assisting Bradt during her quarantine is taking precautions too. The friend delivering food, medication and other supplies, sets them at the end of Bradt's driveway then leaves before Bradt comes out to retrieve them. It's an effort to keep the friend from catching anything.

Bradt also said she plans to tell Royal Princess Cruise Lines about the symptoms. She hasn't done that yet due to the hours long wait lines on hold with customer service. This was her seventh cruise with the line and she hasn't had any problems before now.