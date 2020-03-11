Rochester World Festival postponed due to coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The coronavirus scare has postponed a celebration of the many cultures that make up Rochester.

The World Festival, put on by the Rochester International Association, was scheduled to take place April 18 at Mayo High School.

The event has now been postponed to September. The exact date has not been announced.

The board is reaching out to groups that have already signed up as food vendors and performers. KTTC is a proud sponsor of the World Festival and we'll keep you updated on the future plan.