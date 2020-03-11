Sheriff: Person hit and killed while getting out of their vehicle south of Mason City

NEAR MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- A person was hit and killed as they were getting out of their vehicle south of Mason City.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities received a report of an accident near the intersection of Highway 65 and 220th Street.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies found a person who had been hit by a vehicle. Authorities said the person had gotten out of his vehicle on the roadway in front of oncoming traffic, where he was hit and killed.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation. The name of the person who was killed is not being released at this time.

The Sheriff's Office said charges are not expected to be filed against the driver.