St. Paul teachers continue strike, no classes for a 2nd day

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Some 36,000 public school students have another day off in St. Paul while their teachers walk the picket line in the second day of a labor strike.

Teachers and support staff were picketing again Wednesday outside the city's schools, as parents scrambled to make alternative plans for their children.

St. Paul Federation of Educators spokeswoman Megan Boldt says no new contract talks have been scheduled with the school district. The two sides broke off talks about 3 a.m. Tuesday after six days of mediation.

The union wants mental health teams in every school building, but district officials say that would be cost-prohibitive.