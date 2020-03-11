U of M moves all classes online to reduce COVID-19 risk

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) - The University of Minnesota has announced that it will suspend in-person classes as a "precautionary measure" coronavirus cases rise nationally.

According to a news release from University President Joan Gabel, all students will be taught virtually until at least April 1.

University students are currently on spring break, and that will be extended until classes resume on March 18.

Instructors will contact students if the course cannot be taught online.

Student services such as dining and residence halls will continue.