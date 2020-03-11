UNI and Iowa State join University of Iowa and Drake in going temporarily online

IOWA (KWWL) -- Iowa schools that have moved to temporary online instruction include UNI, University of Iowa, Iowa State, Grinnell College and Drake University.

University of Northern Iowa

In an effort to protect the health of the campus community, the University of Northern Iowa announced that all on-campus courses will move exclusively to online instruction beginning Monday, March 23 through at least Friday, April 3.

During this period, faculty can teach online from their offices or off-site. These educators have been asked to work closely with students to continue their coursework in an uninterrupted manner upon the completion of spring break, which runs from March 16-20.

The UNI campus - including residence halls and dining facilities - will remain open, though the Student Health Clinic and the Counseling Center will be closed the week of spring break. Staff will continue working, though UNI continues to advise staff who are ill to stay home.

All updates will continue to be shared at the prepare.uni.edu website.

Iowa State

Iowa State University is moving all classes online beginning Monday, March 23 and continuing through April 3, 2020. The university will reassess the situation during the week of March 30. The period of online instruction may be extended if conditions warrant. Please review President Wintersteen's announcement for more information for students and employees.

IMPORTANT: Please avoid spreading misinformation, speculation and rumors. Info and updates are being posted on the COVID-19 safety webpage as details unfold. We appreciate your help and patience during this fast-changing global event. https://t.co/YJfajwqDzp — Iowa State University (@IowaStateU) March 11, 2020

In an email sent to students living on campus, the Department of Residence clarified that housing and dining will remain open and provide services to on-campus residents who need to stay. Detailed information about those services and the process to stay on campus will be sent to those students.

University of Iowa

The University of Iowa will move to virtual instruction beginning March 23, and continue online courses through at least April 3.