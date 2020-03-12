Authorities identify man who died in crash south of Mason City

NEAR MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a fatal crash involving a pedestrian just south of Mason City.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the crash near Highway 65 and 220th Street Tuesday night.

Deputies found 64-year-old Danny Goodroad had been hit by a vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, witnesses told deputies that before the crash, Goodroad was driving erratically. Authorities said Goodroad had stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road and got out in the path of a vehicle that was northbound on Highway 65.

The driver of the northbound vehicle wasn't able to avoid Goodroad and hit him.

The Sheriff's Office reports that Highway 65 was closed for about an hour and 20 minutes. No charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle.