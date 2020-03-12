Big Ten men’s basketball tournament canceled due to COVID-19

(WKOW) -- The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it canceled it's men's basketball tournament.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the conference said in a news release.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that its tournament, commonly referred to as "March Madness," would be held without fans.

The new strain of coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting as a common cold.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," the conference said.

The news comes after the NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.



