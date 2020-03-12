JUST IN: MSHSL restricting fans at post season tournaments, cancels some games

JUST IN: MSHSL restricting fans at post season tournaments, cancels some gamesUpdated
(KTTC) -- In a statement Thursday afternoon, The Minnesota State High School League says it will limit the number of people at tournaments beginning Friday.
The decision is impacting the Girls Basketball Semifinals and Finals, the Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament, and Section Boys Basketball games.
The statement continues saying attendance is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team.
Schools will receive information from the MSHSL regarding the process and submission of their list of designated spectators. All designated spectators must present an ID and purchase a ticket to enter the venue.
According to the statement, all state and section championship brackets will be played. Consolation and third place games for State Girls Basketball and Adapted Floor Hockey have been canceled.
MSHSL says it's basing the decision on information from the Minnesota Department of Health, and decisions for events being held after this weekend are still being worked out.
“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so. We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, The Centers for Disease Control, and the State of Minnesota and will work with League member schools to finish this winter season in the best way possible. We appreciate the partnership with our venues who have gone above and beyond in preparing their venues with additional cleaning and appropriate disease prevention.”MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens