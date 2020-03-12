Mayo Clinic begins pre-screened drive-thru process for COVID-19 testing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic is conducting a drive-thru process to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing.

According to a news release from Mayo Clinic, patients must first be screened over the phone to determine if it's appropriate to test for the novel coronavirus.

Once a person is approved, they're directed to a drive-thru location. The specimens collected would be sent to the Minnesota Department of Health for testing.

"This process reduces the need for other critically constrained resources," the news release said.