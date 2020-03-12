 Skip to Content

Mayo Clinic begins pre-screened drive-thru process for COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus, Minnesota News
Tent
Courtesy: Mayo Clinic
Tests
Courtesy: Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic is conducting a drive-thru process to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing.

According to a news release from Mayo Clinic, patients must first be screened over the phone to determine if it's appropriate to test for the novel coronavirus.

Once a person is approved, they're directed to a drive-thru location. The specimens collected would be sent to the Minnesota Department of Health for testing.

"This process reduces the need for other critically constrained resources," the news release said.

KTTC Staff

