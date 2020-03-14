Hayfield community starts toilet paper drive to assist elderly community

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Hayfield is doing its part to help those most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic. You've probably seen it for yourself while grocery shipping, toilet paper shelves are empty.

To help combat that, the Hayfield American Legion Post #330 is collecting toilet paper for the elderly population who cannot get the supplies they need due to shortages.

Drop off and pick up times are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Saturday, March 14th. The donation drive will continue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

If you have questions, contact Danielle at 507.884.5475. or Sally at the Hayfield American Legion Post #330 at 507.477.2441.