JUST IN: Gov. Reynolds announces more COVID-19 cases in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KWWL) - Governor Reynolds says there are now 18 COVID-19 cases in eastern Iowa.

In a press conference Gov. Reynolds stated the Iowa Department of Public Health has identified an 18th Iowan with COVID-19. The patient is aged 61 to 80, and is a resident of Dallas County.

Gov. Reynolds disclosed the patient received the virus through community spread, the first of its kind. Gov. Reynolds also stated there's no reason to shut down all schools in the state of Iowa, but will be taken by a case by case basis.

17 of the 18 current cases are travel related. Governor Reynolds said in a press conference on Friday, fifteen of the cases are linked to Iowans through a cruise in Egypt.

Johnson County has 14 of the individuals, while another linked to the Egyptian cruise lives in Carroll County.

Also, a Pottawattamie County resident tested positive for COVID-19.