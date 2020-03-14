JUST IN: Gov. Walz to release COVID-19 preparation plan for Minnesota schools

ST PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Governor Tim Walz will announce plans for Minnesota schools to prepare for and combat COVID-19 Sunday morning.

In a 10 a.m. news conference, Walz will be joined by Minnesota Department of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Department of Health Jan Malcolm to unveil plans COVID-19 preparation plans.

Look for the latest details on KTTC news at 5.