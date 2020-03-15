Walz orders Minnesota K-12 schools to close starting Wednesday due to COVID-19

(KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz has announced that starting Wednesday, all Minnesota K-12 public schools will close to students due to plan for safety measures for COVID-19.

At a 10 a.m. news conference on Sunday, Walz announced that the schools would be closed through March 27 to accommodate planning between school staff, teachers and administrators.

State officials said they encourage all employers to pay special attention to employees who are parents and encourage them to be flexible about paid leave.

They also added that they know this decision will disproportionately impact employees and employers of small businesses.

As of Sunday, the total of COVID-19 cases reported by the Minnesota Department of Health is 35.

“For everyone, the single most important thing we can do is to stay home when we’re sick, whether we think it has anything to do with COVID or not," said Jan Malcolm, the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health.

Malcolm said in most of the cases reported in Minnesota, Department of Health officials have been able to determine the cause, but that "there’s much we don’t know about the degree of community transmission."

Malcolm said the key is to manage the growth and slow the spread to systems such as the healthcare system do not become overwhelmed.

She said moving forward, public health officials will continue to work with education officials to determine the best course of action.

Walz said he will be asking for financial relief for families impacted by this decision.

"We know that there are a significant portion of Minnesota students who get the bulk of their nutrition in schools," Walz said.

Also at the news conference, it was stated that schools are closing for planning purposes, not because of a specific outbreak.

One element to plan includes how to maximize sanitized environments. Education officials emphasized that districts need to start working on plans for “distance learning,” such as e-learning.

Walz said the hope is to "flatten the curve" of the outbreak spread, and slow it down so as not to overwork the healthcare system.

“We will always err on the side of the protection of Minnesotans," Walz said.

When asked about the current issue of people stocking up on household products, such as toilet paper, Walz also said.

"If there isn't any toilet paper at the grocery store, there certainly isn't any at the food shelf," Walz said. "And some people don't have the opportunity to go to the grocery store."