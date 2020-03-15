Bars and Restaurants closing dine-in services across Illinois for 2 weeks

CHICAGO (HOI) - Governor JB Pritzker announced his anger and displeasure with the large crowds on Saturday. Sunday he announced all bars and restaurants are now closed for the next two weeks. This is effective Monday at midnight. The governor said that delivery services would be allowed to continue.

This stems from large crowds at Chicago area bars and restaurants over the weekend celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Governor Pritzker said all employees will be paid.

