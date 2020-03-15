Biden commits to picking woman as running mate if nominated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has committed to naming a woman as his running mate if he's the Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden's declaration in Sunday night's debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders comes as some Democratic voters have watched with disappointment a historically diverse field of candidates dwindle to two white men.

Biden was responding to a video question from a voter about how he would handle women's health issues. Asked the same question, Sanders didn't definitively commit but said, "In all likelihood, I will."