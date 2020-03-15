BREAKING: CDC recommends canceling gatherings of more than 50 people







ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Events and gatherings of 50 people or more should be canceled or postponed throughout the country, according to new recommendations in from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC released the new recommendation on its website on Sunday.

According to the CDC, large events and mass gatherings can be a factor to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. Examples of these gatherings include: conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events and weddings.

The recommendation does not apply to organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses.

CDC states: " Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual."

For more information on the CDC's guidance for larger events and mass gatherings, click here.





