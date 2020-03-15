Drizzle and showers possible Monday; Next weather maker moves in later this week

After a quiet and beautiful weekend, a more active weather pattern shapes up for the second half of the week. Tonight, clouds will build thorughout the late evening and overnight. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Cloudy skies will create gloomy conditions around the region Monday with a slight chance of drizzle and even a few flurries during the first part of the day. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Monday evening could see a slight chance of rain showers.

Tuesday will see a break in the precipitation with partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 40s. Our next weather maker move into the region Wednesday with a chance of rain and highs will be in the lower 40s. Rain chances lasts into Thursday with a change over to a wintry mix then snow during the overnight. Thursday's highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. A chance of snow is possible for the first half of Friday with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s.

Quieter weather arrives for the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday, temperatures look to rebound to near normal in the upper 30s.