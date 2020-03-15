GOVERNOR REYNOLDS: Iowa schools recommended to close for four weeks

UPDATE (3/15) -- Waterloo Schools released a statement Sunday night:

We wanted to let you know that Waterloo Schools is aware of Governor Kim Reynolds' announcement tonight about school closures. Our district leadership team will meet first thing tomorrow morning to make decisions about next steps. We have been monitoring the Covid-19 situation and working with health officials regularly since the outbreak started. Thank you for your patience as we finalize details. Tara Thomas, Waterloo Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rising to 22, Governor Kim Reynolds is recommending the closure of Iowa schools for four weeks.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds stated. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health was notified of four additional positive cases in Iowa. Two of the cases are related to international travel; both are residents of Allamakee County. One is between 41-60 and the other is a child aged 0-18. The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or known exposure to COVID-19. The fourth individual lives in Polk County and is also a case of community spread.

One of Sunday’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase. The governor will hold a press conference Monday.