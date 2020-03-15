Mayo Clinic changes visitor policy during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic announced a policy change that limits the number of hospital visitors during the COVID-19 response. It's an effort to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 while maintaining the safety of patients, staff and the community.

The limitations differ between Mayo Clinic sites, but in Rochester it means patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time. Visitors will also be screened for respiratory illnesses.

For other Southeast Minnesota locations, visitors are not limited. However, Mayo Clinic says that could change.

In Arizona Mayo Clinic sites, up to two visitors will be allowed at a time. Visitors under the age of 13 will only be allowed on campus if they are receiving care. Similar to Rochester, visitors will be screened for respiratory illnesses.

In Florida, no visitors will be allowed at Mayo Clinic Hospital, but Florida’s Healthcare Incident Command System will consider exceptions to this policy on a case-by-case basis.

A press release reads: "These restrictions may be difficult for patients and their loved ones, but Mayo is taking these necessary steps to protect patients and staff. Limiting the number of visitors is temporary and is being done to safeguard the health of all who come to Mayo Clinic."

For more information, click here.