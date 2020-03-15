Rochester parent says the decision to close schools should have happened already

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) --As of Wednesday, March 18th, students will not return to school, or have school related extracurricular activities.

This decision was announced Sunday morning by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Sunday afternoon Rochester Public Schools Superintendent, Michael Muñoz addressed the media to reiterate the governor's call of action to close schools, to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

KTTC talked with RPS Parents on their thoughts of the closures.

"I think its the right move. My background is in epidemiology. And I knew that this was something that was going to be coming, and I actually think they should of done this at least a week or two ago," said Aaron Norman.

"I think it is the right decision. Everybody needs to take a step back, I think that it's right for them to close, as far as the safety for our children. And because we do have elderly people that work at the school. We do have teachers that may have immune compromises and different things," said Stephanie Whitehorn.

Although Norman and Whitehorn feel the governors decision to close schools was the right choice they still have some concerns.

"All the single parents all the married parents, trying to find someone to keep your kids with two days notice for three weeks, that's going to be a little bit challenging for a lot of people," Whitehorn said.

"Thankfully, my wife stays at home right now. She's able to take care of them and she's working with some friends that home school and she's getting curriculum to help. But I have been really concerned about other kids that don't have that, and I'm not sure what they're going to do about that, it's going to be a trying time," Norman said.

Whitehorn is also concerned about students access to food.

"My immediate thought was a concern for the children that use school for their breakfast, and their lunch. We do know that is a very real concern," she said.

The governor says there are plans to provide childcare for health care and emergency service workers. His office also has a plan in place to help students who rely on school for meals.

In this two week closure, students will not have to make up time at the end of the school year. If schools stay closed longer than the two weeks, a distance learning opportunity will be presented.

Michael Munoz, Rochester Superintendent says they are doing all they can to make sure students' success is met.

"Probably one of the biggest challenges. People say, well it's easy to just go to distance learning and technology but not all our families have access to technology or WiFi. That's something that we're happy that the governor has given us a couple of weeks to really plan for that. Friday, we did have our principals work with all of our teachers across the district to start having those types of conversations should we have to close, [and] how could we continue to facilitate the learning for our students," Muñoz said.

During this period teachers and staff will still work and plan lessons for their students if the schools are closed after their spring break, which ends April 5.

Muñoz said this is a new situation for everyone involved but the bottom line is protecting students and their families.

This is not something they teach you when you go through school to get your superintendent's license. So this is learn on the job experience. And I've had the opportunity to interact with many superintendents Thursday and Friday and talk to them and this is new waters for all of us and we're fortunate that we have not only great community partners but we have state partners to really help us get through this. And we will. It's going to be a challenge but I know we're up to it and bottom line, we want to do what's best for our students and families and we will do that here at Rochester Public Schools," Muñoz said.

RPS is working on a plan to provide meals for students and childcare for Kindergarten students through age 12.





