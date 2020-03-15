RPS announces plans for school closures following executive order from Gov. Walz

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools announced it will be following the directive issued by Gov. Tim Walz for public school closures across Minnesota from March 18 through March 27 due to COVID-19 preparation.

According to a message on the RPS website, spring break is scheduled from March 30 to April 3, meaning RPS students will not attend school from March 18 through Sunday, April 5.

According to RPS, students and staff will report to class on March 16 and 17, but families may opt to keep their students at home and it will be considered an excused absence. "Please continue to follow our regular process of contacting the school if your student will be absent on either of these days," the district said.

RPS said from March 18 through March 27, school will be closed for students and limited care will be available for RPS children of healthcare and emergency workers. More details will be provided by March 17 via Skylert email.

Between March 28 and April 5, students will be on spring break and staff are directed to follow their contract/work agreement.

RPS said all after school activities, practices, events and building rentals are canceled beginning March 18 until further notice.

"As always, our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students," the district said. "We also want to ensure every child has access to the education they need and deserve."