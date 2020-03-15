WATCH LIVE: RPS superintendent speaks after Walz announces temporary school closures (1 p.m.)

On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered the temporary shutdown of public schools to allow administrators and teachers to make plans for switching to distance learning as the number of people with COVID-19 increases.

Schools will be closed to kindergarten through 12th grade students by Wednesday and will remain shut down through March 27.

Walz said the number of cases of the new coronavirus in Minnesota had risen to 35, up 14 from Saturday. Among the new cases was a person in their 30s in Renville County, in southwestern Minnesota.

The vast majority of people infected with the new coronavirus recover with in weeks.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz will be speaking about this on Sunday. You can watch his remarks live on KTTC and right here on our website and news app.