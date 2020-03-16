Cousins, Vikings agree to 2-year, $66M contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension.

Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018.

He was scheduled to carry a $31 million charge to Minnesota's salary cap in 2020.

The impetus for doing a new deal now was immediate relief for the team and additional security for Cousins.

He was fourth in the NFL with a 107.4 passer rating in 2019.