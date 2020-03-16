Rochester bars prepare to close following Walz executive order

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, Minnesota bars were given less than a 24-hour notice from Gov. Tim Walz, saying they must close their business by Tuesday at 5 p.m.

"It's really a shock. Something like this doesn't really fully hit you. And this is definitely that situation becoming a real moment," said Cameo At The Castle server Ben Stone.

"We were listening to it live we kind of expected it based on what's happening the last couple of days. So we are prepared to let our employees know based on what the course of action is going to be," said Tory Runkle, Dooley's Pub Owner.

"As a manager, I just feel really feel bad for the staff and small business owner as well. It's just really sad that everybody has to be laid off right now for their jobs," said Cameo At The Castle manager Angela Conlin, .

Dooley's, an Irish Pub, had been gearing up for St. Patrick's Day, but the celebration will have to be cut short.

"We are moving ahead with St. Patrick's Day tomorrow (Tuesday), and hopefully it will be a good showing and everybody's healthy. And were closing down at 5 p.m." said Runkle.

Stone felt the decision is for the best.

"I think it's necessary because there's such a volume that come into restaurants. And so many people that come into contact with each other. Food is the thing that can spread illness the quickest. If you can cut out as many of those factors as possible. it's the best thing to do," Stone said.

Dooley's managers say they'll use the time to their advantage.

"For us, we're just gonna use it as a time to do some cleanups and projects around here and start fresh when we reopen," Runkle said.