RPS, children and parents prepare for school closings

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- Rochester Public School students and their parents are preparing for an unprecedented period time in their lives.

Rochester Public Schools announced it will be following the directive issued by Gov. Tim Walz for public school closures across Minnesota from March 18 through March 27 due to COVID-19 preparation.

Local parents expressed some concerns Monday about childcare and missing work, but also acknowledged that closing the schools is for the greater good.

More information to come as we learn more. Check in with us on https://t.co/lbb84M4tzm or https://t.co/aIn8OCCYgS and we will follow our standard communication protocols. pic.twitter.com/XwxXYeiWXv — Rochester Public Schools (@RPS535) March 15, 2020

According to RPS, students and staff will report to class on March 16 and 17, but families may opt to keep their students at home and it will be considered an excused absence. "Please continue to follow our regular process of contacting the school if your student will be absent on either of these days," the district said.

Parent of three James Robertson said he and his wife chose to send their children to school Monday and Tuesday due to lack of childcare.

"It's tough, you know, with such short notice but we have no other option," said Robertson.

He said that he feels lucky because his wife works for the school district and will be able to stay home with the children during the break.

There will be an update by Tuesday from the district about childcare, meals for students and how distance learning will work.