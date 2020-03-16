Several chances for rain this week

An active weather pattern returns to the forecast this week for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. There will be several chances for rain and even a rain/snow mix late Thursday into Friday morning.

Light and Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Rainfall accumulations Wednesday are expected to stay under a quarter of an inch. Heavier rain will follow on Thursday.

A stronger weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest Thursday and Friday. This will bring heavier rainfall and larger accumulations to the area Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 40s keeping our precipitation type of Thursday as rain. As temperatures drop overnight, our precipitation type is expected to change to a wintry mix/snow into early Friday morning.

Light snow and a rain/snow mix could impact the morning commute Friday as temperatures fall to around freezing early in the morning. It's still a little too early to get a good idea about snowfall accumulations, but all early indications are pointing to light accumulations.

Temperatures will stay cold on Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 30s with warming temperatures to follow on Sunday. Highs will be back to the lower 40s Sunday and into early next week.

Be safe everyone!

Nick