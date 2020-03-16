WATCH LIVE: Walz announces further action to curb spread of COVID-19 (5:30 p.m.)

On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz is hosting a news conference at 5:30 p.m. on Monday to announce further action to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm are also scheduled to speak at the news conference.

Earlier on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced 54 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Monday afternoon, health officials are reporting three positive cases in Olmsted County.