Athlete of the Week – Eli King, Caledonia Warriors Basketball

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) -- There's no one quite like Eli King.

Absolutely no one. The 6'2" sophomore can jump out of the gym, and has the ability to change a game in an instant with his momentum swinging plays.

In Thursday's Section 1AA Championship, Eli scored 14 points in the game's first 7 minutes, pacing the Warriors to a 71-53 blow out win over Stewartville.

"It felt really good to get it going like that," Eli said. "Get in rhythm, it felt really good."

Eli has been feeling good all season long. He has been an absolute terror on high school defenses, turning defense into offense at will, and possessing a level of athleticism absolutely no one in our area can match. As for his ceiling? His father and head coach Brad King isn't sure yet.

"You'd have to ask other people that, I guess," said the elder King. "I know he's a pretty good basketball player, and if he keeps working, he'll probably have some opportunities."

There is no doubt Eli is Division I caliber. His athleticism is off the charts, but his quick twitch fibers aren't limited to playing above the rim. Eli has the ability to fill the stat sheet, averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks per game.

The most mind-boggling thing about it, though, is that Eli is only a sophomore. Imagine the growth he'll have in two more years of high school basketball.

Eli King of the Caledonia Warriors is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.