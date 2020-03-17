Fire destroys shed near Austin, more than $150,000 worth of damage estimated

NEAR AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- A shed near Austin burnt to the ground early Tuesday morning.

The call came in about a fire at 2208 21st Street SE. Austin Fire Department responded to the scene.

Ralph Bartz, the owner, is estimating that the fire caused more than $150,000 worth of damage. According to his wife, Karen Sundal-Bartz, a passerby saw the fire around 3:30 a.m. and called knocked on the neighbor's door to alert of them of the fire. The neighbor then told Bartz about the fire.

Bartz said some of the possessions lost in the fire include a 1970 fully-restored Plymouth GTX worth about $50,000, a variety of his wife's plants because she is a gardener and his office. He said the space also had a bathroom and a sauna, and that it was built in 2011.

At 6:30 a.m., firefighters were still working to put the fire out, but have since put the fire out.