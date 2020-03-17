Iowa enacts health emergency plan closing bars, restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered restaurants, bars, fitness centers, theaters and casinos to close for two weeks as part of a public health emergency plan designed to ease the community spread of the coronavirus.

Reynolds on Tuesday prohibited mass gatherings and events of more than 10 people including parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers.

Senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities have been closed.

The closures are intended to last through March 31. Reynolds says the emergency declaration is necessary to protect the health and safety of Iowans and mitigate the spread of the virus.