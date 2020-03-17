Iowa lawmakers pass emergency spending bill, halt session

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa legislators completed their work to suspend the legislative session for 30 days, passing a resolution that halts meeting until April 15 due to concerns over the spreading coronavirus.

Among measures approved before the Legislature shut down early Tuesday was one waiving the requirement for Iowa schools to reschedule days canceled following Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendation to recess for four weeks.

Lawmakers also approved spending measures to continue the current budget year past the July 1 beginning of the next fiscal year if needed since the Legislature had not yet approved next year's budget.

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press