Mall of America temporarily closing due to COVID-19

(KTTC) -- Mall of America announced that it will be temporarily closing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release on the Mall of America website, the mall will be closing on Tuesday at 5 p.m. through at least March 31.

The news release cited the decision from Gov. Tim Walz "to stop people from gathering and potentially spreading the disease." On Monday, Walz announced that bars, restaurants and many other places of gathering would temporarily close in Minnesota to curb the spread of the virus.

"These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented actions," Mall of America said. "We are confident we will get through these challenging times, and look forward to reopening our doors to the Minnesota community and the world."