Mayo Clinic constructing 2nd coronavirus testing facility in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Another coronavirus testing facility is being constructed in downtown Rochester.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of Tuesday, there are 60 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Mayo Clinic's first testing facility was established in northwest Rochester and continues to see patients.

That facility is a pre-screened drive-thru testing facility, where people who have already been approved over the phone can drive up and provide specimens to be tested.

The new location is being constructed between 4th Street and 3rd Avenue SW in Rochester.

The new facility is not ready to accept patients as of Tuesday morning. Once it is, Mayo said patients must be screened over the phone first.