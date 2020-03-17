Minnesota Legislature OKs $200 million to fight COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Legislature has voted unanimously to approve $200 million to help the state's health care system combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill allocates $150 million for a new health care response fund. The Minnesota Department of Health will use it to make grants to health care providers to help them deal with COVID-19.

It also provides $50 million for an existing contingency account. The House passed the bill shortly after 3 a.m.

Tuesday, about an hour after the Senate approved it 55-0. It now goes to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature. Minnesota has 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

